This Week in Statehouse Action: Counterprogramming edition

GOP Reps. John Becker, Nino Vitale, and Paul Zeltwanger joined right-wing forces this week to sponsor an impeachment resolution detailing 10 specific articles against DeWine, including claims that he
Violated separation of powers by having the state health department issue orders “tantamount to creating new laws”
“Conspired” with the secretary of state to cancel the March 17 primary and move it to June (lawmakers eventually passed legislation setting an April 28 all-mail primary)
Unconstitutionally ordered businesses to close to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which “resulted in record-high unemployment,” which increased “poverty,” “depression,” “despair,” and “suicides” but also required state budget cuts
Usurped the state board of education’s power by ordering schools to shut down and then “violat[ing] students’ civil liberties” by requiring them to wear face coverings when schools reopened
“Prove[d] his incompetence” by providing “misleading COVID-19 data”
Violated Ohioans’ due process rights and civil liberties by issuing a stay-at-home order
Somehow violated the First Amendment by requiring Ohioans to wear face masks in houses of worship (and all other indoor spaces)
“Promote[d] fear” by issuing a face mask requirement.
These three genius lawmakers also set forth the inane lie that face coverings render the wearer somehow “more likely to infect themselves with COVID-19.”
Since both the state’s Democratic and Republican parties are denouncing the impeachment attempt, it’s fair to anticipate that these three extremists won’t be able to muster the House majority and Senate supermajority required to remove DeWine from office.
In fact, the Ohio GOP chair called the move “a baseless, feeble attempt at creating attention for themselves.”
Specifically, Republicans are pushing a proposal that would cut the amount of time voters have to request a mail-in ballot and limit the locations at which voters to hand-deliver their ballots prior to Election Day.
I mean, of course the GOP is trying to game the system in a closely-contested swing state like Pennsylvania.
It’s not clever, but it’s smart.
… but not everyone is up to no good.
Last week in Virginia, state lawmakers convened in a landmark special session and are continuing to advance legislation to reform police practices in the commonwealth.
But the session wasn’t noteworthy just because of the subject matter.
For the first time in over 400 years, the General Assembly tried a new way of convening.
Specifically, the House of Delegates held a virtual session.
The endeavor met with some hiccups, though—Republican members complained of lost connections and the system itself was described as “balky.”
But in light of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic-majority chamber was eager to try something new—despite GOP members’ foot dragging.
Because Republican delegates refused to immediately get on board with the change, legislative action in the House is off to a slow start.
The much smaller (40 vs. 100) state Senate opted to meet in person (with many precautions in place).
Reeves reported experiencing “mild symptoms” during the special session’s three days last week.
Meanwhile, since Republican Sen. Amanda Chase refuses to wear a mask because of an alleged medical condition, Senate staffers constructed a Plexiglass box around her desk to keep her from potentially infecting her colleagues.
On Wednesday, the Senate approved (on a party-line vote) a measure allowing judges and juries to consider lesser offenses (i.e. misdemeanors) for someone who, say, shoves an officer (as opposed to the felony charge from a shooting or stabbing).
Currently, any “assault” on a cop is a felony that carries a mandatory six-month minimum sentence.
In the House, committees are advancing measures that would ban tear gas and rubber bullets, prohibit police departments from acquiring surplus military gear, and establish “community care teams” to accompany officers when responding to a mental health crisis.
While ending the garbage legal doctrine of qualified immunity for cops (which protects them from personal liability for their actions) is, sadly, not on the table in Virginia, stay tuned for some actual reforms to emerge from the newly-Democratic legislature in the coming weeks.
While some lawmakers are hard at work doing the business of the people in the middle of a pandemic, others are … hardly working.
Many are running for reelection, which, you know, makes sense, since we’re a couple of months away from Election Day.
But some Republicans would rather party with lobbyists on the beach than actually connect with their constituents or help their states deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or work to address racism and police brutality.
This week, the Republican State Leadership Committee (the GOP party organization tasked with election Republican state legislators, lieutenant governors, secretaries of state, and judges across the country) met at a Georgia resort at Sea Island for their annual Summer Meeting.
