Watching Rudy do whatever it is he does and Trump seethe in rage at the RNC? Talk about it here

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 02:50 Hits: 7

It’s the big night at the RNC, with the Hatch-Act-Breaker-in-chief speaking from the South Lawn of the White House behind many, many layers of bunker. And flags. Very subtle with the flags. Tonight’s lineup of course has multiple Trumps, with Ivanka doing her thing along with various and sundry people who will probably yell stuff. Rudy Giuliani will be there, so yes, there will be yelling. Ben Carson will bring the yawns. Also, too, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, without whom Trump’s destruction of everything good would not be possible.

If you feel compelled to watch, here’s where, all times Eastern: ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will cover the convention from 10 to 11 PM; CNN from 8 PM to 2 AM; MSNBC from 7 PM to 2 AM; PBS from 8 to 11 PM; and C-SPAN at 8:30 PM.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1972858