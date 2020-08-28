Republican convention struggles to rationalize Trump’s failures

Category: World Published on Friday, 28 August 2020 03:43 Hits: 6

Nailed it:

Things have gone terribly during Trump's presidency. This seems to be the main message at the RNC. August 28, 2020

It’s the Republican Party’s dilemma—how do you argue for four more years of this, when “this” is absolute shit? More people died during four days of the Republican National Convention than died on 9/11. There is social unrest throughout our country. Children are in cages on our border. World leaders are literally laughing behind Donald Trump’s back.

The world now looks at us not with fear, or awe, or admiration, or envy, but with pity.

So we’ve had a convention where half the time they pretend Covid-19 never happened, touting job numbers that are long obsolete, woefully out of date. The other half, they’re claiming that only Trump can save us from the problems that were created in Trump’s America.

Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence laughable sloganeered, “Make America Great Again, again.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has the perfect rejoinder:

President Trump doesn’t want a second term. He wants a do-over. As he takes the stage tonight, remember: he alone is responsible for the chaos in our country. Together, we can stop it. https://t.co/iKcrLuEC9N August 28, 2020

Republicans just spent four days proving that they are incapable of crafting a message that frees their president of culpability for the state of the nation.

Every RNC speech is like "This dangerous national unrest that is occurring now, three years into the Trump presidency, will NOT happen when Donald Trump is president" August 28, 2020

DON’T LET DEMOCRATS KEEP RUINING AMERICA WHICH IS STRONGER THAN IT HAS EVER BEEN BUT ALSO MUST BE SAVED BY DONALD TRUMP WHO IS THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER AND HAS BEEN HINDERED AT EVERY TURN ANY BAD THING NOW IS FROM THE BIDEN FUTURE AND UNLESS YOU VOTE TRUMP THE CHAOS WILL CONTINUE August 28, 2020

