Republican convention struggles to rationalize Trump’s failures

Nailed it:
It’s the Republican Party’s dilemma—how do you argue for four more years of this, when “this” is absolute shit? More people died during four days of the Republican National Convention than died on 9/11. There is social unrest throughout our country. Children are in cages on our border. World leaders are literally laughing behind Donald Trump’s back.
The world now looks at us not with fear, or awe, or admiration, or envy, but with pity.
So we’ve had a convention where half the time they pretend Covid-19 never happened, touting job numbers that are long obsolete, woefully out of date. The other half, they’re claiming that only Trump can save us from the problems that were created in Trump’s America.
Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence laughable sloganeered, “Make America Great Again, again.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has the perfect rejoinder:
Republicans just spent four days proving that they are incapable of crafting a message that frees their president of culpability for the state of the nation.
