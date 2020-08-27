Having caught postmaster DeJoy in a lie, House demands details of his contacts with Trump campaign

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 13:30 Hits: 8

As is absolutely necessary, House Democrats are demanding that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy provide details about all of his communications with anyone connected to the Donald Trump campaign. Rep. Gerry Connolly, chair of the Government Operations Committee, is following up on Monday's hearing with DeJoy before the full committee. Connolly seized on contradictory statements DeJoy made in Senate committee testimony last Friday and the House hearing on Monday.

In his letter Connolly reminds DeJoy that he told the Senate, "I've had no contact with the Trump campaign. I have not—I mean, I've spoken to the President, I've spoken to Steve Mnuchin, I've spoken to other people. But I've had no contact—about the Postal—I’ve not spoken to anyone about the Postal Service." Really? Connolly asks in his letter, detailing an exchange in which DeJoy is forced to admit "I'm trying to think of where—if the Trump—when you say the Trump campaign, I've not spoken to Trump campaign, uh, leadership in that regard. I've spoken to people that are friends of mine that are associated with the campaign, yes." Oops.

That's a problem, writes Connolly. "As a threshold matter, it is concerning that you, in your capacity as Postmaster General, would be communicating secretly with anyone associated with the Trump campaign. You have testified repeatedly that, by statute, the Postal Service should be independent and removed from politics. Engaging in undisclosed contacts with Trump campaign officials directly undermines these goals." Connolly is demanding DeJoy submit documentation of any communications, either through official or personal platforms, with people associated with the Trump campaign or any other political organization since he became postmaster general in mid-June.

He also asked DeJoy to supply a list of everyone he has spoken with in person, over the phone, or through electronic means who was associated with the campaign or another political entity. Additionally, he's demanding "All documents, including memoranda, emails, and meeting minutes, referring or relating to any information you provided to or received from Members or staff of the Postal Service Board of Governors regarding the Trump campaign."

This is all very critical because of Trump's attacks on mail-in voting, a necessity in the time of pandemic, and because of DeJoy's history as a major Trump donor—and of course, a saboteur in his role in the USPS. DeJoy says that his casual contacts with people he knows in the campaign are to tell them these attacks from Trump aren't "helpful." Helpful to whom is the question—the USPS in general or DeJoy, particularly in his efforts to sabotage the USPS and the election quietly, without the public's attention.

It's a very good start, but Connolly and his committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney need to be ready with subpoenas to back these demands up. There were plenty of other worm cans opened up in that hearing Monday that need to be explored, chief among them what Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has to do with all of this, and how much DeJoy might be personally profiting or positioning himself to personally profit. It means subpoenas and it means more hearings—preferably with Mnuchin's ass in a chair, as well.

