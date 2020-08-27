Tucker Carlson defends Trump-supporting militia member accused of murdering Kenosha protesters

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 15:02 Hits: 7

Tucker Carlson has been circling the toilet bowl that is right-wing culture for years now. The millimeter thin scum that is the entirety of the conservative intellectual movement in our country has been able to float on top of the drain for an interminably long time now. No one has benefited from this failure more than Tucker Carlson, whose only intellectual claim to fame was his anachronistic use of a bowtie in his 20s.

On Carlson’s Fox News show Wednesday night, Carlson decided to take on the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. You know that there is zero chance that Tucker is going to speak to the injustice against Jacob Blake, shot seven times in the back by law enforcement, while his young children watched in horror. You might think that Carlson would try to speak to “virtue signaling” or one of his other wafer-thin buzzwords, by going after NBA players striking in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. But you might also think that Tucker would stay as far away from talking about right-wing vigilante militia racist and Trump-supporting accused murderer Kyle Howard Rittenhouse. But you would be wrong.

Speaking about Rittenhouse, Carlson decided to conflate fearmongering and civil disobedience with rioting and then posture that young Rittenhouse was just trying to bring law and order back to a county and state he doesn’t even live in. "So are you really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?" Just. Man oh man.

Tucker has long been a hate-mongering spoiled bag of farts, but this crosses the line from simply being a mean and vapid prick, to being someone condoning vigilante violence against American citizens.

While Andy Ngo and Ben Shapiro tip toe around the subject, Tucker Carlson just says it outright. The right is pushing a line that it’s ok to shoot protesters. https://t.co/Cg54KaX95w August 27, 2020

The fact that mass shooter is someone that was brought in from out of town doesn’t even get mentioned by these ghouls on right-wing media.

