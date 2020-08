Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 08:38 Hits: 8

IPOH: A total of 305 compounds worth over RM600,000 were issued to several industries for failing to adhere to the Perak Environment Department regulations, says Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/27/305-compounds-worth-over-rm600k-issued-to-perak-premises-for-failing-state-environment-regulations