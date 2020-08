Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 06:25 Hits: 3

Police have arrested at least 20 people as they dispersed a protest of about 1,000 people gathered in the capital’s Independence Square late on August 26 -- the 18th day of protests challenging the results of the presidential election.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/more-protesters-detained-in-minsk-ahead-of-eu-foreign-ministers-meeting/30805037.html