Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 07:17 Hits: 5

Muslims and non-Muslims cheered and sang together outside a New Zealand court Thursday as the white supremacist who unleashed carnage at two mosques was jailed for life, with one survivor saying he will be able to sleep at night again.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cheers--flowers-as-new-zealand-mosque-gunman-jailed-for-life-13058768