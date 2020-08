Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 06:33 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Transmile Group Bhd chief executive officer Gan Boon Aun has been sentenced to a day in jail and fined RM2.5mil by a Sessions Court here for making a misleading statement in the company's quarterly report to Bursa Malaysia in a case that has spanned over a decade.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/27/former-ceo-gets-a-day-in-jail-fined-rm25mil-for-misleading-statement-to-bursa