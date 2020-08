Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 04:07 Hits: 4

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the life sentence for the Christchurch mosque gunman on Thursday (Aug 27), saying Brenton Tarrant deserved a lifetime of "complete and utter silence". READ: Daughter of New Zealand mosque victim tells gunman: Consider 'beauty of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nz-pm-ardern-mosque-brenton-tarrant-lifetime-silence-13057600