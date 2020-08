Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 05:06 Hits: 2

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread school closures, at least one-third of students affected around the world lack access to virtual education, according to a UN study released Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-463-million-children-no-access-virtual-school-un-13057716