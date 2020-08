Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 06:30 Hits: 4

HONOLULU: The United States has a responsibility to lead in the Pacific and "won't cede an inch" to other countries that think their political system is better, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday (Aug 26) in a thinly-veiled swipe at China. Speaking during a visit to Hawaii, Esper ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-mark-esper-china-indo-pacific-territory-influence-13058668