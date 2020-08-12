China: Beijing Staggers School Openings to Prevent COVID-19

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 02:05 Hits: 1

The Beijing municipal authority has issued a breakdown of school opening schedules for the coming fall semester, which staggers the school opening peak to reduce COVID-19 control pressure on campuses.

So, instead of the standard fall semester opening on September 1, universities and colleges in the Chinese capital are allowed to open campuses for new student registration as early as August 15.

The city, with 93 colleges and universities, leads Chinese metropoles in the number of higher-learning institutions. Campuses are some of the city's most densely-populated places.

Beijing has roughly a million students in primary and secondary schools. Senior high schools in the Asian capital will start the new semester on August 29. Primary schools and junior high schools will launch their new school year on three dates: August 29, September 1, and September 7.

According to the official arrangement issued by the municipal leading group office for epidemic prevention and control, Kindergartens in Beijing are to reopen on September 8 and September 11 with the corresponding Covid-19 prevention measures, news that has been very welcomed by parents.

The municipal authorities required extracurricular training institutions to submit applications to resume offline classes and collective activities after they meet prevention requirements.

Since June 11, Beijing has reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster of infections in the Xinfadi wholesale market. By August 6, all of the patients had recovered and been discharged from the hospital. No new cross infections have been reported in China's capital.

