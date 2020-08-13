Cameroon Government Backtracks on Ebo’s Rainforest Logging Bill

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 02:02 Hits: 1

Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Ngute announced on Wednesday that he would revoke a rainforest resource exploitation bill that threatened the habitat of rare species.

In July, President Paul Biya approved the law project, which allowed timber extraction from 68,385 hectares of the Ebo forest, in the southwestern Cameroon region.

"The government of Cameroon seems to have suspended logging plans. The fate of Ebo forest - the communities dependent on it and the wildlife that live in it - remains unclear," Greenpeace Africa said.

Ngute also announced the government postponed the reclassification of 65,000 Ebo forest hectares, preventing logging.

Industrial Charcoal production, deforestation, hunting games in East Cameroon - are we really improving our lives? Sincerely, greed will destroy the human race.

According to Global Life Conservation, the area is the habitat of a group of gorillas that could be a new subspecies and tool-using chimpanzees. Besides, the Ebo region hosts 12 endemic plant species and the Goliath Frog, a rare giant amphibian with the size of a cat.

The area is the ancestral territory of about 40 communities that relays on natural resources for livelihood.

The Cameroonian government decision followed the claims of environmental organizations and activists against habitats destruction.

