UN Calls to Enable Young People’s Fullest Potential

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 02:48 Hits: 1

In a message Commemorating International Youth Day on August 12, UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised that are the young people who have risen up to demand climate action and also mobilizing for racial justice and gender equality.

‘’They are the champions of a more sustainable world,’’ he said in a day marked by the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended young peoples’ lives and aspirations and heightened their vulnerabilities.

The UN chief also underscored that realizing the promise of the young generation requires investing far more in their inclusion, participation, organizations, and initiatives.

“I call on leaders and adults everywhere to do everything possible to enable the world’s youth to enjoy lives of safety, dignity, and opportunity and contribute to the fullest of their great potential,” he added.

It's OUR DAY! ����

Happy International #YouthDay 2020!



Today, let’s celebrate young people’s role in addressing global challenges! l feel the power of youth!!!

#31DaysOfYOUthpic.twitter.com/cn944eC6o0 August 12, 2020

The theme of this year’s International Youth Day is “Youth Engagement for Global Action.” And through the #31DaysOfYOUth social media campaign, the UN celebrates young people throughout August, leading up and following International Day, to help spread the word and strike up a conversation surrounding youth engagement for global action.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, also underlined a “global responsibility” to ensure that young people everywhere have access to just and equitable opportunities to fulfill their rights and aspirations.

He stressed that young people’s vision and commitment are paramount in the era of COVID-19 and the long-lasting social and economic adverse effects it has on youth, with only ten years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Muhammad-Bande urged all young people to take part in the virtual UN75 Youth Plenary to be held in September to add their voice to the shape of the most important intergovernmental organization in the world.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/UN-Calls-to-Enable-Young-Peoples-Fullest-Potential-20200812-0017.html