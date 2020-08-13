New Zealand: New COVID-19 Outbreak May Worsen, PM Says

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 22:41 Hits: 1

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said on Thursday that Auckland’s health situation is likely to worsen after a new COVID-19 outbreak.

“As we all learned from our first experience with COVID, once you identify a cluster, it grows before it slows. We should expect that to be the case here,” Arden said in a press brief.

On Tuesday, New Zealand registered a new infection cluster after 102 days without community transmission. As of Wednesday, 17 Aucklanders have tested positive.

The city carried out a three-day lockdown as a precautionary action against a wide-spreading. On Friday, the government would decide if it is to impose a level-three extended quarantine.

New Zealand has shown us that having, even the smallest of, cracks in a system & this virus will find a way to enter & run wild. So much focus on blame. Instead when we need to learn from each crack we find. This virus isn’t going anywhere soon. And let’s give HCWs proper PPE ��‍♀️ August 13, 2020

All active cases, toll at 36, must comply with mandatory isolation in government quarantine facilities, a measure that overturns home-isolation or hospitalization for those who tested positive.

“We can see the seriousness of the situation we are in. It’s being dealt with in an urgent but calm and methodical way,” Arden added.

As of Thursday, New Zealand health authorities registered 1,589 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths, and 1,531 recoveries from the virus.

