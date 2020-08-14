The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

US Government Bans Private Charter Flights to Cuba

Category: World Hits: 1

US Government Bans Private Charter Flights to Cuba

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced on Thursday the suspension of private charter flights to Cuba after a similar measure was adopted with the public ones earlier this year.

RELATED:

France Rejects US Blockade of Cuba and Its Extraterritoriality

Pompeo said in a press release to have requested the Department of Transportation to suspend private charter flights to all Cuban airports, including Havana, as part of a continuing escalation of the U.S. government's unilateral coercive measures against the Caribbean island.

According to the press release, this action will cancel all charter flights between the United States and Cuba over which the Department of Transportation exercises jurisdiction. The decision mainly affects families on both sides of Florida's Strait.

 

The regulation will exempt authorized public charter flights to and from Havana and other private charter flights authorized for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travels, deemed in the U.S. interest, the press release emphasized.

The measure is a new twist in the genocidal U.S. blockade against the Caribbean nation and a demonstration of the political irrationality of the White House, at a time when humanity is calling to end punitive measures so that countries can count on resources to confront the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the upcoming November elections in the U.S., the new move would be part of the Trump Administration's efforts to mobilize anti-Cuban sectors in Florida, because of the decline in electoral polls in that southern state, one with the most electoral votes.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Government-Bans-Private-Charter-Flights-to-Cuba-20200813-0015.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version