US Government Bans Private Charter Flights to Cuba

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced on Thursday the suspension of private charter flights to Cuba after a similar measure was adopted with the public ones earlier this year.

Pompeo said in a press release to have requested the Department of Transportation to suspend private charter flights to all Cuban airports, including Havana, as part of a continuing escalation of the U.S. government's unilateral coercive measures against the Caribbean island.

According to the press release, this action will cancel all charter flights between the United States and Cuba over which the Department of Transportation exercises jurisdiction. The decision mainly affects families on both sides of Florida's Strait.

The regulation will exempt authorized public charter flights to and from Havana and other private charter flights authorized for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travels, deemed in the U.S. interest, the press release emphasized.

The measure is a new twist in the genocidal U.S. blockade against the Caribbean nation and a demonstration of the political irrationality of the White House, at a time when humanity is calling to end punitive measures so that countries can count on resources to confront the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the upcoming November elections in the U.S., the new move would be part of the Trump Administration's efforts to mobilize anti-Cuban sectors in Florida, because of the decline in electoral polls in that southern state, one with the most electoral votes.

