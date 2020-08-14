Lebanon: Beirut Blast Victims Call for International Enquiry

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:27 Hits: 1

In Lebanon, the victims of the Beirut Blast called for an international investigation into what happened at the capital's port on August 4. They demand that those responsible for the explosion be charged with crimes against humanity.

“The victims of the massacre are asking for support from the international community to achieve justice and truth through an international trial and investigation,” lawyer Nada Abdelsater said, stressing that Lebanese politicians are evading their responsibility.

"Suspicions grow that the crime scene is being manipulated and international experts are being prevented from providing assistance," she explained.

Nicole Nagar, whose three-year-old daughter died days after the explosion from her injuries, is among those who have joined this initiative aimed at avoiding impunity.

Besides calling for unity, he praised the “incredible” reaction from volunteers who are providing relief at the most affected neighborhoods in the face of a lack of government help.

Lebanese authorities promised to hold a swift investigation to shed light on how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been unsafely stored in a warehouse since 2014, exploded.

Over 40 United Nations human rights experts also called for a prompt and independent investigation that should be protected from any undue influence.

The Beirut blast killed at least 177 people, injured another 6,000, and left around 250,000 people homeless

