US: Three Police Officers Indicted of Murdering a Black Man

U.S. Hinds County grand jury in Mississippi indicted three Jackson police officers for the death of a black man in 2019.

In January 2019, officers Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley, and Anthony Fox took George Robinson out of his vehicle, threw him violently against the pavement, and beat him on the chest and the head.

Robinson, a 62-years-old black man, died from encephalic hemorrhage due to head trauma after the encounter.

The officers were seeking suspects in the case of a pastor killing and church robbery when the fatality occurred.

Jackson police department imposed an administrative leave on the officers while the internal affairs division and the FBI conducted preliminary inquiries. They returned to service in the Clinton police department.

“These officers did exactly what they are trained to do and used an appropriate level of force,” officers’ attorney Francis Springer said.

According to the NGO Mapping Police Violence, from 2013 to 2019, police killed 41 black people in Mississippi, 38% of all police victims. Southern states have the highest disproportion rate related to non-white deaths.

