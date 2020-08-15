Trump Keeps Pushing ByteDance to Hand Over TikTok to the US

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 16:34 Hits: 1

U.S. President Donald Trump Friday signed a decree obliging China's ByteDance company to sell the TikTok application's activities in the U.S. within 90 days.

For months, Trump has accused the video-sharing social network of diverting data from U.S. users to the Chinese government without evidence.

"ByteDance stores information to harm U.S. national security," Trump explained in the presidential decree.

The Trump's order specifies that whoever purchases TikTok's activities in the country must have U.S. citizenship, and demonstrate their willingness and ability to comply with this decree.

Before the purchase's approval, ByteDance must confirm that it has "destroyed all U.S. user data obtained or derived from TikTok," the act requires. The data must also be deleted from Musical.ly, a U.S. application that had been purchased by the Chinese company and merged with TikTok. The U.S. computer company Microsoft is negotiating with ByteDance to buy the TikTok activities in the U.S. and other countries. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the U.S. veto against the popular application a "political manipulation based on false accusations.

