US: Trump Plans to Ban Alibaba, China's e-Commerce Giant

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday admitted he is considering banning from the U.S the activity of Alibaba, China's Internet e-commerce company.

"Besides TikTok, we are planning to ban the activities of other Chinese companies in the U.S., including Alibaba," Trump said at a press conference.

Trump previously banned the short video application TikTok, owned by ByteDance, and Tencent's WeChat messaging service.

The U.S. administration is increasing its hostilities against China and its technology firms, while he is forcing governments worldwide to choose between Beijing and Washington companies. 

"Geopolitics is undergoing a historic transformation," Hinrich's Foundation researcher Alex Capri said.

Washington has increased its allegations against Chinese technology companies without evidence with the sole aim of "decoupling the technology industry," Capri added.

Although Alibaba has not been very successful in expanding into Western markets, it is the largest e-commerce company in Asia. "That's reason enough for Washington to put it in the spotlight," the researcher commented.

On Friday, Trump ordered Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in the U.S. operations of the TikTok short video platform within 90 days.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/us-trump-plans-to-ban-alibaba-chinas-ecommerce-giant-20200816-0003.html

