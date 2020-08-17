US: Donald Trump’s Younger Brother Dies At The Age Of 71

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 12:19 Hits: 1

U.S. President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump Saturday passed away in New York after being hospitalized in the intensive care unit for several days.

The President himself made the announcement hours after visiting his brother in the hospital, alerted by White House officials about his critical condition. However, he did not release a cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

As reported by The Ney York Times, Robert took blood thinners and had recently experienced brain bleeds after a fall, early this month.

On Friday, before visiting him at the hospital, Trump praised his brother by saying Robert was wonderful.

“We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one. That’s a long time ago,” the U.S. President said.

Robert Trump was born on August 26, 1948, in Queens, New York. He was the youngest of five brothers and had remained close to the 74-year-old president.

Even when he began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance, eventually joined the Trump’s family business in real state holdings.

