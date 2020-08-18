Ivory Coast: Deadly Clashes Over President´s Nomination

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 03:02 Hits: 1

President Alassane Ouattara's decision to run for a third term in Ivory Coast unleashed a wave of protests that turned deadly over the weekend.

At least six people died in recent days. Four individuals were killed during clashes in the towns of Daoukro and Bonoua during Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, and two more deaths occurred on Thursday and Saturday according to the local security force.

Moreover, violence is spreading to the city of Gagnoa as authorities count dozens of injured." We deplore one death in clashes last night and today between those for and against a third mandate," Daoukro's mayor Yssouf Diabate told news agency AFP.

On July, 8 Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died suddenly of a heart attack, leaving his party, Rally of the Republicans, without a candidate for the October 31 presidential election.

After the political void, president Ouattara accepted the party's nomination for a third term in office, a decision branded as unconstitutional by the opposition. However, Ouattara argued that according to the 2016 constitution, the current term is not included in such calculations.

On Friday, the government released a statement noticing that Sixty-eight people were arrested for "disturbing public order, inciting revolt, violence against law enforcement officials and destruction of property of others" during the clashes.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Ivory-Coast-Deadly-Clashes-Over-Presidents-Nomination-20200817-0022.html