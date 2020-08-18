Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 14:34 Hits: 1

On Tuesday morning, a mutiny in a military camp and the arrest of high-ranking officers raised fears of an attempted coup against Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"The embassy received information about the Armed Forces' mutiny. Norwegians must stay at home," Norway's embassy tweeted.

Bamako people are in great turmoil. Government offices, banks, and shops have closed. Local media are not providing any official information.

"Yes, there is a mutiny. The army has taken up arms," an anonymous source from the military confirmed to Reuters.

https://www.telesurtv.net/english/.../US-Ends-Ebola-Screenings-for-Travelers- from-Mali-20150105-0018.html

Among the arrested officials are Foreign Affairs Minister Tiebile Drame, Economy Minister Abdoulaye Daffe, and National Assembly President Moussa Timbine. Their whereabouts remain unknown. Videos posted on social networks show military vehicles on the streets of Bamako. Witnesses say the soldiers have received spontaneous applause from the population. The shooting at the military base and the officials' arrests occurred after several weeks of social unrest. In the past month, citizens took to the streets to demand the resignation of President Keita, who has been in office since 2013.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/mali-shootings-and-arrests-in-bamako-warns-of-possible-coup-20200818-0005.html