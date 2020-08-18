US Lawmakers Interrupt Summer Recess to Solve Postal Crisis

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 16:51 Hits: 1

The U.S. House of Representatives will interrupt its summer recess to solve the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) crisis amid President Donald Trump's threats to undermine the agency.

"This week we will vote on a bill that would stimulate the U.S. economy as it will financially support the Postal Service," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The bill is intended to strengthen elections security. If it's approved, the USPS will receive US$25 billion in financial support.

Trump has been urging the House of Representatives not to pass the bill because he considers that mail-in ballots are not reliable.

"The vote will not be trustworthy and not all mail-in ballots will be delivered on time," Trump said as he admitted he is planning to withhold USPS funds.

As a small business owner, I rely on deliveries. Never thought I’d have to spend time looking up ways to support the United States Postal Service. Let’s vote republicans out. This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/B5rSOXjS3e August 17, 2020 "In times of pandemic, the Postal Service is the Elections Central. President Trump's assault threatens lives, livelihood, and our democracy," Pelosi tweeted. The House also condemned the statements made by Trump's mega-donor Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has supported the idea that elections will not be secured by mail. "We must urge them to fully fund the USPS now!" Pelosi demanded. Trump's attempt to undermine the Postal Service unleashed the anger of the U.S. citizens, who have taken to the streets to protest against the U.S administration. "People do not want to go to the polls amid a pandemic. Postal service is the safest option. The Republicans must leave the office!" U.S. citizen Heidy tweeted. #US pipeline protesters could face up to 20 years in jail if the #Trump admin gets its way. pic.twitter.com/BT0vkkvwTt June 10, 2019

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/us-lawmakers-interrupt-recess-to-address-postal-vote-crisis--20200818-0009.html