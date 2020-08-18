Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 18:07 Hits: 1

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected the announcement to ban TikTok and WeChat in the United States made by President Donald Trump's administration.

He said that TikTok follows the U.S. regulations, its managers are U.S. citizens, and its servers are outside of China.

Zhao also affirmed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has confirmed that China has not used the application to spy.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson denounced that Washington harasses Chinese companies and violates free-market principles and international trade laws. He warned that if Trump maintains this mindset, his own interests will be damaged.

After TikTok, Trump may ban Alibaba, others

US President Trump has indicated that he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States, days after signing an executive order targeting TikTok's parent company, ByteDance,… pic.twitter.com/dcHVujSrx7 August 18, 2020

This problem started a new chapter in the political tensions between the two countries as they are already involved in a trade war.

On Friday, Trump gave ByteDance, which is a hi-tech company owning TikTok, 90 days to sell all of its assets in the U.S.

On August 5, China’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai warned that Trump's policies could unleash a cold war between the world's two main economies.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Demands-US-To-Cancel-Measures-Against-TikTok-20200818-0010.html