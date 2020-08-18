The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

China Demands US To Cancel Measures Against TikTok

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected the announcement to ban TikTok and WeChat in the United States made by President Donald Trump's administration.

He said that TikTok follows the U.S. regulations, its managers are U.S. citizens, and its servers are outside of China.

Zhao also affirmed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has confirmed that China has not used the application to spy. 

The Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson denounced that Washington harasses Chinese companies and violates free-market principles and international trade laws. He warned that if Trump maintains this mindset, his own interests will be damaged.

This problem started a new chapter in the political tensions between the two countries as they are already involved in a trade war.

On Friday, Trump gave ByteDance, which is a hi-tech company owning TikTok, 90 days to sell all of its assets in the U.S.

On August 5, China’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai warned that Trump's policies could unleash a cold war between the world's two main economies.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Demands-US-To-Cancel-Measures-Against-TikTok-20200818-0010.html

