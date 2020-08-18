Mali: Military Forces Arrest President and Top Officials

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 21:39 Hits: 1

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé, alongside other officials, were arrested on Tuesday by military forces following weeks of widespread protests against the government.

Local media outlets point at Colonel Malick Diaw and General Gen Sadio Camara as the alleged coup leaders.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the coup via Twitter and called for the immediate release of the officials.

The Economic Community of West African States also rejected the coup via a statement.

"This mutiny comes at a time when, for several months now, ECOWAS has been taking initiatives and conducting mediation efforts with all the Malian parties," said the joint statement by the 15 country block.

The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the unfolding developments in Mali, including the military mutiny which culminated in the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his Government earlier today in Bamako. https://t.co/VodBYq1DYJ August 18, 2020

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also rejected the mutiny and urged for dialogue.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and the rule of law in Mali. To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and members of his cabinet," Guterres said.

On the other hand, the Vice-president of the European Commission, Josep Barrel, also condemned the cup via Twitter. "The European Union condemns the attempted coup d'etat underway in Mali and rejects all unconstitutional change," the official said. "This can in no way be a response to the deep socio-political crisis that has hit Mali for several months," Barrel added.





