US: Los Angeles to Test All Students and Teachers for COVID-19

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 23:47 Hits: 1

Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent Austin Beutner announced a COVID-19 testing plan for students and school personnel, as learning activities would resume this fall.

“Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary actions, and while this testing and contact tracing effort is unprecedented, it is necessary and appropriate,” Beutner said.

The testing program would start on Monday, August 24, and it would gradually cover about 600,000 students and 75,000 teachers, assistants, and other school staff members.

The personnel of the academic institutions that remained open during the pandemic, such as childcare centers, would be prioritized to screen for the virus.

In case you were wondering how school reopening is going in New York, my mom texted me today from her school's Kindergarten registration where neither the school nurse nor the health aid were wearing masks while talking to parents. ��‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7TUK6MQYhC August 17, 2020

Los Angeles County schools ceased in-person learning activities in March, concurring with initial pandemic outbreaks. In late July, about 97,000 children contracted the virus in the U.S.

“The level of new cases in Los Angeles are still two and a half times the state guidelines, and while the portion of those testing positive is below state thresholds, it’s still considerably higher than the World Health Organization standards and those in place for New York,” Beutner added.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles County registered about 223,000 COVID-19 cases out of the 5,651,125 infections recorded in the U.S.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/us-los-angeles-to-test-all-students-and-teachers-for-covid19-20200818-0022.html