California Confirms Its First Human Plague Case Since 2015

A South Lake Tahoe resident is the first Californian in five years diagnosed with the fatal disease, according to a press release by the local health and human services agency.
Currently recovering at home and receiving medical attention, the patient was reportedly bitten by an infected flea either near the Truckee River Corridor or the Tahoe Keys area.
According to Dr. Nancy Williams, "Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County. It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking, and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present."
Williams notes that "human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious," and that there are signs posted to advise the public of the presence of the Plague.
