California Confirms Its First Human Plague Case Since 2015

A South Lake Tahoe resident is the first Californian in five years diagnosed with the fatal disease, according to a press release by the local health and human services agency.

Currently recovering at home and receiving medical attention, the patient was reportedly bitten by an infected flea either near the Truckee River Corridor or the Tahoe Keys area.

According to Dr. Nancy Williams, "Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County. It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking, and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present."

Williams notes that "human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious," and that there are signs posted to advise the public of the presence of the Plague.

California's last two confirmed cases were in 2015 when two people were exposed to infected rodents or their fleas in Yosemite National Park. Previously the state hadn't seen any cases since 2006.

Caused by the bacterium Yersinia Pestis, the Plague is mostly transmitted by the bites of fleas that become infected by squirrels, chipmunks, and other wild rodents. Dogs and cats can also track plague-infested fleas into the home.

If detected early enough, the infectious disease can be easily treated by antibiotics; however, common plague symptoms, such as nausea, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, onset nearly two weeks after exposure.

The CDC reports an average of 7 human plague cases in the United States annually. While deaths are rare, a New Mexico man in his 20s died from the related septicemic Plague earlier this month.

