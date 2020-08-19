Egypt: Parliament Passes Bill on Behalf of Sex Crime Victims

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 03:13 Hits: 1

Egypt Parliament on Tuesday passed a law allowing anonymous complaints from sexual violence victims, to protect them from offenders and social prejudices.

“When we observed that there is a reluctance to report specific crimes... and that some of the victims feared for their reputation from being named in such crimes, the government submitted a bill to encourage citizens to report these crimes,” Justice Minister Omar Marwan said.

The measure responds to an anti-sexual harassment campaign in social media, which led to the capture of Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a university student accused of sexually assaulting three women.

The bill prohibits prosecutors and investigators from disclosing information about sexual crime victims. The measure also prevents sufferers from blame, prejudice, and stigma.

Bassam Zaki’s case brought attention to sexual harassment after several women started a campaign on Instagram, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. Zaki remains in authorities’ custody for a detailed investigation.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi must approve the bill for its enforcement after parliament’s approval.

The fight against sexual violence has reached a tipping point in Egypt, as more women take to social media to detail sexual assaults they have endured. But the activists leading the charge online have faced death threats as they try to expand the movement. https://t.co/BBckwTpCYPpic.twitter.com/bwJEJglXPm August 16, 2020

