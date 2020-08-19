The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Egypt: Parliament Passes Bill on Behalf of Sex Crime Victims

Category: World Hits: 1

Egypt: Parliament Passes Bill on Behalf of Sex Crime Victims

Egypt Parliament on Tuesday passed a law allowing anonymous complaints from sexual violence victims, to protect them from offenders and social prejudices.

RELATED:  

US: Los Angeles to Test All Students and Teachers for COVID-19

“When we observed that there is a reluctance to report specific crimes... and that some of the victims feared for their reputation from being named in such crimes, the government submitted a bill to encourage citizens to report these crimes,” Justice Minister Omar Marwan said.

The measure responds to an anti-sexual harassment campaign in social media, which led to the capture of Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a university student accused of sexually assaulting three women.

The bill prohibits prosecutors and investigators from disclosing information about sexual crime victims. The measure also prevents sufferers from blame, prejudice, and stigma.

 

Bassam Zaki’s case brought attention to sexual harassment after several women started a campaign on Instagram, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. Zaki remains in authorities’ custody for a detailed investigation.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi must approve the bill for its enforcement after parliament’s approval.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/egypt-parliament-passed-a-bill-on-behalf-of-sex-crime-victims-20200818-0024.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version