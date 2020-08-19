Trump’s Handling of COVID-19 Is Unsuccessful, Survey Says

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 13:34 Hits: 1

The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed that 61 percent of its participants believe President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 management strategy has been unsuccessful.

Among the unsatisfied, about 40 percent of the respondents said that the U.S. reaction to the pandemic is "very unsuccessful." Meanwhile, 36 percent of those surveyed believe the response is successful, and 8 percent described it as "very successful."

Responses from surveyed Democratic and Republican participants varied, with 80 percent of Democrats saying the U.S. management of the pandemic was ineffective and 59 percent of Republicans saying the opposite.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. had reported 5,656,414 COVID-19 cases and 175,092 deaths. Although New York is no longer the state with the highest number of infections, it has 32,857 people dead from COVID-19, a higher figure than that existing in France or Spain.

Trump says New Zealand is experiencing a massive outbreak of covid 19 cases. America is doing great he said. Idiot 44000 cases yesterday 1400 dead. Compared to NZ 12 cases 0 dead. He just won't take responsibility.

Other states with a high death toll are New Jersey (15,925), California (11,442), Texas (10,634), Florida (9,758), Massachusetts (8,842), Illinois (7,994), Pennsylvania (7,474), and Michigan (6,608).

The death toll has far exceeded initial estimates by President Trump, who said the pandemic would only cause between 50,000 and 60,000 dead patients.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) estimates that 250,000 people will die from COVID-19 through November 1 and the death toll will increase to 295,000 through December 1.

