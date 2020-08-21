US: Video Proves Phoenix Police Killed Another Black Man

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 02:30 Hits: 1

In the U.S., at least four Phoenix police officers smothered a Black Muslim man as he begged for air in 2017, new evidence concludes. The victim’s family requested the reopening of his case and demanded justice.

Muhammad Muhaymin Jr, who was homeless and had a mental illness at the time of the incident, tried to recover his missing dog in a community center. The body-cam video shows the police officers deliberately insulting Muhaymin and threatening to use a Taser gun on him on January 4, 2017.

“They haven’t had to answer to any of their actions; there were zero consequences. It has impacted our family very much. As individuals, we all have different ways that we deal with it, but the issue is that here it is and we continue to deal with it, we can’t heal from it,” Mussalina Muhaymin, the victim’s sister said.

The Maricopa County medical examiner decreed his death as a homicide and stressed Muhaymin passed away due to a heart attack and physical exertion during the law enforcement subdual. The officers have not been charged and still on service with Phoenix police.

After the anti-police brutality and systemic racism massive protests prompted by the assassination of George Floyd on May 25, several inconclusive investigations resumed bringing justice against police impunity. Last week a Mississippi court indicted three Jackson police officers for the death of a black man in January of 2019.

According to the released footage, one of the officers stood on Muhaymin’s neck for over eight minutes. He repeatedly said, “can’t breathe.” He implored, “Please Allah,” and one of the officers responded: “Allah? He’s not going to help you right now.”

“If the investigation was reopened based on what we’ve now uncovered in our civil lawsuit, we do believe that some of the officers, not all of them, but that some of the officers would warrant criminal prosecution,” the managing partner of litigation at Price Law Group and attorney of Muhaymin’s family, David Chami said.

