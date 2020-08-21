Mexico to Implement a Preventive Strategy on Maternal Deaths

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 02:59 Hits: 1

United Nations Population Fund representative to Mexico Arie Hoekman announced the implementation of "Embracing life" (Abrazando la Vida), a sexual education program for communities in economic disadvantage.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant problems in terms of maternal deaths and conflict situations such as unplanned pregnancy and gender-based violence," Hoekman said.

According to the Maternal Mortality Observatory from the Health Ministry, maternal deaths increased by 30% in the last five months, concurring with the pandemic. The statistic takes back 30 years of progress to save maternity planning in Mexico.

The experts believe confinement leads to unplanned pregnancies and not-medical-controlled abortions due to the lack of access to birth control methods and medical assistance. They preclude that during the pandemic, there would be about 171,000 unwanted pregnancies.

A public display of victims & named killers of females in Mexico. 10 women are murdered everyday, it’s legal term is #femicidepic.twitter.com/LlJv68qMo4 August 19, 2020

"Embracing life" would provide information about HIV/SIT prevention and family planning to about in Oaxaca and Guerrero states, the ones with the highest rates of teen pregnancies and poverty.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), over 350,000 underage women give birth each year in Mexico. Alongside this index, gender-based violence and sexual harassment are also increasing during the isolation caused by the virus.

"We are hoping that by the end of this project, at least 150,000 young people will have access to these platforms," Hoekman said.

