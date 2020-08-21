Joe Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination for President

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 03:02 Hits: 1

"It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America," Biden declared.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Biden Thursday outside of his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, targeting Biden's trade, energy, and immigration policies just hours before he formally accepted the nomination.

Trump's politicized speech was not only scheduled to coincide with the Convention taking place this week but as part of strategic campaign stops in key swing states that include, with Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

Along with the president's swing-state speeches, the Trump campaign has rolled out multi-million dollar ad campaigns this week on Youtube and other major media platforms to smear the Biden campaign.

As for the Democratic Convention, party and elected officials over the past four days have produced thinly-veiled critiques of Trump to mobilize Biden's electoral base. Seeking party unity to defeat the incumbent, the Democrats targeted Trump's disastrous response to the Covid-19 pandemic, his dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service, and the general economic depression ravaging the country.

Joining them were high-profile Republicans who, dissatisfied with Trump, have chosen to endorse Biden, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Ohio governor John Kasich, former New Jersey governor Christie Whitman, among others.

.@JoeBiden believes in the promise of America, and as president, he’ll deliver on that promise for all. Tune in now for the last night of the #DemConvention and be sure to stick around for our after party.https://t.co/XZpbuU6bxe August 21, 2020

Recently choosing California senator and former attorney general Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee, Biden, a moderate and former senator for Delaware, has come under fire from progressives and conservatives alike for his statements and positions on U.S. foreign policy, police brutality, environmental issues and more.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled next week from August 24 through August 27, and the U.S. presidential elections, when Biden will square off against Trump, are slated for Tuesday, November 3.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Joe-Biden-Accepts-Democratic-Nomination-for-President-20200820-0016.html