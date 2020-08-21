Duque Could Be Plotting An Invasion To Venezuela, Expert Says

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 18:47 Hits: 1

Philosopher and journalist Miguel Angel Perez Friday alerted that Colombia's President Ivan Duque could be devising a plan to promote military aggression against Venezuela.

He says that Duque is spreading fake news by accusing Venezuela of planning to buy weapons from Russia, Belarus, and Iran.

"Everything is hypothetical. Duque always says that Venezuela has the intention, that it will buy, everything is always in the future tense. There is no evidence. He is creating false positives, he is an expert doing that," Perez said and stressed that the plan came a few days after the U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien visited Colombia.

The expert said that Duque’s statements are moves to deflect attention from the political, social, and economic crisis Colombia is going through.

RT @PresidencialVE: The conditions under which this mercenary raid against Venezuela was prepared, prepared in the territory of Colombia, with the support of that country's army and the consent of President Iván Duque, are now public, said [...] https://t.co/RWqiS2jSLl May 10, 2020

Perez suggested the hypothesis that Colombia and U.S. are jointly plotting an armed action against Venezuela, which could happen before the November elections.

"The idea does not come from Colombia. Unfortunately, Colombia has become an instrument not of the United States, but of Trump's electoral ruses to get re-elected,” he said.

“U.S. envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams, who has more power than Duque and remotely controls every expression and statement of the Colombian government, said he would eliminate Nicolas Maduro before December. Elimination means murder. That's why Maduro said he was in a war with a sniper aiming at his head.”

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/expert-ivan-duque-could-be-plotting-an-invasion-to-venezuela-20200821-0013.html