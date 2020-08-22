'A Vaccine Will Not End the Pandemic on Its Own' WHO Warns

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 15:52 Hits: 1

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Friday warned that a COVID-19 vaccine creation does not mean the pandemic will end on its own.

"Although a vaccine will be a vital tool, we know little about the long-term effects it may have," Adhanom said.

Most countries that have reopened their economies are experiencing new outbreaks after a period of little or no transmission. "This should serve as a warning to us," he added.

Nations that are experiencing a downward trend in the number of cases should not be confident.

"Progress does not mean victory. Most people are still susceptible to this virus," Adhanom explained.

Young people are increasingly contributing to the COVID-19 crisis, according to WHO data

Countries should not pin their hopes on a vaccine, but control the virus with the tools that have been used so far to keep people safe. "Quarantines allowed many nations to control transmission and alleviate pressure on their respective health systems. However, these are not a long-term solution for any country," the specialist said. But the new phase of opening up economies, societies, schools, and businesses must be done "safely," he said. "Difficulties are an opportunity to learn, grow, and change. The crisis will give us the opportunity to shape the world that our children will inherit," Adhanom said.

