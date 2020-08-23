US: Police Continue to Repress BLM Protesters in Portland

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 02:33 Hits: 1

U.S. Police repression continues in Portland, Oregon against demonstrators who continue to take to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and racism in the United States.

For 90 days now, protesters have taken to the streets of the U.S. city of Portland following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

As per social media videos, protesters were met with heavy police repression including the use of tear gas canisters.

The protest left several police officers injured, at least 9 people arrested while one person received medical attention after receiving a gun wound. Of those people that were arrested, three were charged with assault on a police officer.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to condemn “another bad night of Rioting in Portland, Oregon.” He had previously decided to send federal agents to confront protesters in Portland.

For their part, Portland Police also took to Twitter and ordered those near the protests to “ disperse immediately.”

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protesters took to Twitter to denounce violence from right-wing protesters, including the use of mace and pepper spray against them.

Portland Police confirmed that since May, more than 500 people have been arrested in police brutality protests.



