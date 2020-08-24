US: House Of Representatives Bans Postal Service's Modifications

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 00:23 Hits: 1

U.S. House of Representatives Sunday approved a bill aimed at preventing any Postal Service (USPS) changes that would delay the delivery of mail ballots for next November's election.

The legislation, passed by 257 votes to 150, was submitted for consideration after the USPS and the Postmaster-General Louis DeJoy were criticized and targeted for lawsuits over making changes that could affect the ability to process those ballots.

This week, DeJoy indicated he will suspend changes in the postal service until after the presidential election. However, Democratic lawmakers felt that DeJoy's announcement did not reverse the measures that have caused delays in mail delivery.

Democratic Party lawmakers have shown little confidence in the Postmaster General's statements.

Tomorrow, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will be testifying under oath to @OversightDems. As I told @taketwo, we’re going to need more than just words from him; the American people deserve to know the concrete actions he’ll take to maintain the Postal Service.



�� Listen: pic.twitter.com/4kkV8oIyX8 August 23, 2020

House of Representatives president Nancy Pelosi said that “The Postmaster General’s alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked. The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes, and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works.”

“All of these changes directly jeopardize the election and disproportionately threaten to disenfranchise voters in communities of color. At the same time, we are highly concerned that the slowdown of the delivery of medicines to veterans is not being sufficiently addressed,” she said.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/us-house-of-representatives-bans-postal-services-modifications-20200823-0008.html