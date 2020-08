Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:00 Hits: 1

Greece is launching military exercises jointly with France, Italy and Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday, the Greek Defense Ministry has said. Turkey's president warned Greece of taking the "path to ruin."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-joins-greece-s-naval-exercises-amid-turkey-row/a-54700105?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf