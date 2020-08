Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 11:44 Hits: 1

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece on Wednesday not to test his country’s patience or courage, further stoking tensions between the NATO allies over offshore energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200826-erdogan-warns-turkey-will-never-compromise-on-mediterranean-energy-reserves