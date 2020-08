Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 18:39 Hits: 9

DUBLIN (Reuters) - European Union trade chief Phil Hogan will tender his resignation to the EU's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening, according to reports in Ireland's Irish Independent and Irish Times newspapers.

