PRAGUE, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Czech President Milos Zeman has successfully undergone surgery after breaking his right arm in a fall on Tuesday evening and he is scheduled to be released from hospital this weekend, said Head of the Presidential Office Vratislav Mynar on Wednesday.

