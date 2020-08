Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 18:50 Hits: 7

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that Lebanon was at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak after a rise in the number of cases following the explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.

