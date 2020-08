Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 19:19 Hits: 7

DUBLIN (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan will resign later on Wednesday over alleged breaches to COVID-19 guidelines during a recent trip to his native Ireland, a spokesman for the commissioner said.

