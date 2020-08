Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 16:45 Hits: 5

Museums in New York are starting to gingerly open their doors, with new protocols in place to keep visitors safe. "We think that our mission has never been more important," said one New York museum leader, who worked with others to engineer opening plans.

Read more https://ezorigin.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2020/0826/What-s-in-store-for-visitors-as-NYC-museums-come-back-to-life?icid=rss