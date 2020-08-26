Ivory Coast ex-leader Gbagbo’s supporters to file his election candidacy despite court decision

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 16:57 Hits: 4

Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who lives in exile in Brussels after losing a civil war in 2011, said Wednesday that they would file a candidacy in his name for October's election. The announcement comes a day after an Ivorian court confirmed the decision to strike off the ex-leader from the electoral list due to a 20-year prison sentence.

