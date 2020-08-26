The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Ivory Coast ex-leader Gbagbo’s supporters to file his election candidacy despite court decision

Category: World Hits: 4

Ivory Coast ex-leader Gbagbo’s supporters to file his election candidacy despite court decision Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who lives in exile in Brussels after losing a civil war in 2011, said Wednesday that they would file a candidacy in his name for October's election. The announcement comes a day after an Ivorian court confirmed the decision to strike off the ex-leader from the electoral list due to a 20-year prison sentence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200826-ivory-coast-ex-leader-gbagbo-s-supporters-to-file-his-election-candidacy-despite-court-decision

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version