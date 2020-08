Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 19:06 Hits: 8

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece plans to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 miles, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/27/greece-plans-to-extend-its-western-territorial-waters