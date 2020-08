Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 19:07 Hits: 8

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it removed the page for the Kenosha Guard, a group which had posted a "call to arms" following days of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying the page violated its policy against "militia organizations."

