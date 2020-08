Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 10:27 Hits: 1

A nightly penguin parade live-streamed from a deserted Australian park has become an online lockdown hit, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch the cute creatures waddle back to their burrows from the sea.

