Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Never before has a US presidential election posed such a grave potential threat to the peace, prosperity, and stability of the rest of the world. A crisis following a disputed result in November would be a disaster, and it would come just when the world urgently needs to address an array of shared problems.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-election-risk-to-the-world-by-sigmar-gabriel-2020-08